Management's stated expectation of a recovery in FY21 appears justified as sales jumped 40% year-on-year in H121 and the group returned to profit at EBITDA level. Management predicts further improvement in H221, supported by the launch of the group's own battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs). Management expects demand for battery materials, together with coatings that extend the number of times glass bottles can be reused and service revenues from recycling battery materials to raise turnover to between €80m and €100m or more by 2025.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...