Mittwoch, 01.09.2021

WKN: A0B7XJ ISIN: CA5503721063 Ticker-Symbol: GXD 
01.09.21
19:15 Uhr
6,865 Euro
+0,040
+0,59 %
GlobeNewswire
01.09.2021 | 18:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Lundin Mining (156/21)

The Board of Lundin Mining Corporation (Lundin Mining) has declared an
extraordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share in addition to an ordinary
dividend of CAD 0.09 per share. The Ex-date is September 2, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Mining (LUMI). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013968
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
