NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Lundin Mining (156/21)

The Board of Lundin Mining Corporation (Lundin Mining) has declared an extraordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of CAD 0.09 per share. The Ex-date is September 2, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Mining (LUMI). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013968