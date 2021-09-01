Certive Solutions, Inc.: Certive Announces New Board Member and AGSM

SCOTTSDALE, AZ and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF CSE:CBP) ("Certive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following:

Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") - Certive announces that the Company will hold the AGSM of its shareholders of record as of August 27, 2021, which has been delayed by Covid-19, in Vancouver at 10:00am PDT on October 6, 2021.

Board of Directors Changes - In conjunction with the AGSM, Certive announces that the Company has nominated Sheila Schweitzer to fill the vacancy resulting from Jack Saltich's decision not to run for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company appreciates the years of service Mr. Saltich served as an independent director and as chair of the Board's Governance, Compensation and Nominations Committee. It is the intention that Ms. Schweitzer will replace Mr. Saltich in such role. She previously held a position on Certive's Advisory Council and brings with her a valuable understanding and awareness of the Company's ongoing strategic planning and related activities. This change is consistent with the Company's focus on improving the Board's independence, diversification and corporate governance and strengthens Certive's knowledge base in strategic financing and in the healthcare industry.

Up for re-election are four incumbents: Thomas Marreel, Chair & CEO; Timothy Hyland, CFO & Treasurer; Scott Thomas, Senior VP Investor Relations; and Jeff Wareham, Independent Director.

About Sheila Schweitzer - Ms. Schweitzer brings to Certive's Board of Directors significant strategic perspectives, with over 32 years in the healthcare industry, adding a tremendous depth of experience and success as a C-level executive, investor and advisor. Sheila is co-founder of Blue Ox Healthcare Partners (BOHCP), formed as a private equity investment firm providing capital to growth stage healthcare companies. Over the past 30+ years, Sheila has generally focused on the hospital revenue cycle management industry. In such capacity, Sheila has founded several companies and has held numerous executive and association leadership roles over her professional career. Most recently, Sheila and Century Capital formed PatientMatters in 2012, PatientMatters was acquired by First Source. Sheila currently serves as a Director at Orb Health Inc., a Chronic Care Management company. She serves on the Advisory Board of HLM Ventures and Invaryant Inc. Sheila is on the Board of Mitesco Inc. a publicly traded company. Mitesco operates The Good Clinics. In addition, Sheila has served on the Advisory Board of NDCHealth and as a consultant to Wellpoint Health Networks, Inc., Aetna Insurance, the National Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, and Mysis Inc, among others. In 2020, Sheila joined the Company's Advisory Council, becoming an advisor to the Company's CEO and CFO.

About Certive Solutions Inc.

Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) is currently 100% focused on the operations and value proposition of its wholly owned subsidiary, Certive Health Inc., and its subsidiaries. With identical Board of Directors, Management, Advisory Council, Mission and Vision, Certive Solutions is strategically positioned as a public company. All are investors in the company - all have significant networks. Their collective experience, expertise, and relationships is the people-equity upon which the company was founded. Certive Health's vision is making the $3.7 trillion healthcare market better by applying its People-Equity and Capital to solutions in the healthcare communities it serves. Certive Health's revenue cycle services and solutions assist hospitals with the complexity of the reimbursement process and improve their financial and quality performance.

