Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli has been appointed as Executive Director Residential, with effect from September 1. Three new promotions will further strengthen the residential division's new organization.

Béatrice Judel has been appointed as Commercial Director and Nicolas Broband as Residential Strategic Management Director, while Amaury Blaire will be Director of YouFirst Residence, with operational responsibility for the portfolio of Homya, Gecina's residential subsidiary. Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli will continue to head up YouFirst Campus.

These four appointments are aligned with the continued transformation of the Group's residential business, driven by the rollout of the YouFirst Residence and YouFirst Campus brands, while ramping up the development of its portfolio of homes for middle class households in major French cities.

Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli joined Gecina in 2019 as Director of Student Housing Operations.

For its entire residential business, the Group would like to capitalize on his market expertise covering the major regional hubs where the YouFirst Campus activity is already established (Paris, Paris Region, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Marseille), as well as his client relations experience. Heading up the YouFirst Campus activity, he has notably led the acceleration of the Group's digital transformation, with the creation of a dedicated YouFirst Campus client portal and the digitalization of its processes to make it easier to access its services and simplify its client experience.

Before joining Gecina, Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli was Commercial Director for White Goods with Beko France. He is an EDC Paris graduate and has a Master's 2 in agroindustry and an Executive MBA from Paris Dauphine University.

The appointments of Béatrice Judel, Nicolas Broband and Amaury Blaire alongside Pierre Emmanuel Bandioli will further strengthen the Residential division's organization and its ambition to transform with a focus on serving the Group's clients. This new organization will continue building on the robust development launched with the creation of the dedicated subsidiary to house the residential portfolio and the strategy rolled out since 2017.

Béatrice Judel is an ENSMA engineer and has nearly 30 years' experience in marketing, communications and sales roles in the real estate, tourism, media and transport sectors. She joined Gecina in September 2018 as Head of Transactions and Marketing for the Residential division.

She was previously Marketing, Digital and Communication Director for the Pierre&Vacances-Center Parcs Group's real estate branch.

As Transformation Director at Gecina, which he joined in 2019, Nicolas Broband leads, with a cross-business approach, the transformation launched by the company around the new YouFirst approach with a view to improving the client experience, further strengthening in-house performance levels and optimizing asset management.

After graduating in humanities (École normale supérieure de Lyon), then attending Sciences Po and École nationale d'administration, Nicolas Broband began his career with the French Ministry of Finance.

Amaury Blaire has a degree in chartered accounting and auditing (DEC). He also has a certificate in Management, Internal Control and Risk Management from ESCP Europe and more recently completed an Executive MBA with HEC Paris in 2020. Amaury Blaire joined Gecina in 2010 as a Mission Manager with Internal Audit, before being appointed as Risk and Compliance Director in 2018, then Portfolio Director in 2019. He began his career in 2005 as a Financial Auditor with Deloitte then PwC.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer:"Drawing on his experience heading up our YouFirst Campus activity, Pierre-Emmanuel Bandioli, with support from Béatrice Judel, Nicolas Broband and Amaury Blaire, will have a mission to launch a new phase in the transformation of YouFirst Residence: integration within the Group's net zero carbon roadmap with CAN0P-2030, rollout of the brand across all of YouFirst Residence's 20,000 clients, acceleration of digitalization, and growth in the residential portfolio with the ramping up of the partnerships established with Nexity and Woodeum. Lastly, I would like to sincerely thank all of the teams who have been working since 2017 to create value and develop our residential business".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

