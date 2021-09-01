Four Franchisees to Open Stores in Virginia, Texas, California and Minnesota

Centennial, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, one of the nation's hottest coffee franchise concepts, continues to deliver on its aggressive franchise growth plan with today's announcement of four new franchise partners who will open 10 new Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii cafes near Dallas, Texas; Alexandria, Va., Orange County, Calif. and Rochester, Minn.

All four franchisees are currently seeking or finalizing initial locations with projected store openings to begin as early as January 2022. The agreements signed for the Northern Virginia, Southern California and Rochester, Minn. locations are multi-unit, multi-year development agreements with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.





Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will soon open new stores in Virginia, Texas, California and Minnesota.

The new franchise partners include:

North Dallas

Mahalo e Kope, LLC, was awarded the Dallas market and is currently exploring potential locations.

Northern Virginia

L2 Ohana Café, LLC, will open three locations in the Northern Virginia/DC area and have targeted the Alexandria, Va. area for its first café.

Inland Empire

Bica Borba, LLC, will expand the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii footprint in Orange County, Calif. by targeting sites in Chino, Riverside and Ontario.

Rochester

TTB Holdings, LLC, is beginning construction on their first location in Rochester, Minn. Two additional locations are planned.

"We're excited to welcome these new franchisees to our 'ohana (family) and know that they will all be amazing ambassadors of 'Aloha Spirit,'" said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "The addition of these new locations not only validates initial success with our national expansion strategy, but also demonstrates the brand's appeal and demand away from traditional destination locations."

All of the new franchisees cited Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's leadership team, rejuvenated brand, product quality, commitment to the community and the strong feeling of 'ohana as deciding factors in their decision to franchise.

"We were attracted to the vibe and energy of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii along with its true and honest team," said Richard Lee, who, along with Michelle Lee, will be operating in Northern Virginia. "Our decision to move forward with this investment was made after we experienced and understood firsthand from our interactions with the corporate team what the true meaning of 'ohana was all about."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii plans to open 150 new locations over the next 5 years. Franchises are available throughout the United States as the brand expands in various markets on the mainland.

For more information on franchise opportunities with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, visit www.badasscoffeefranchise.com.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through more than 20 U.S. and international franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

Contact: Melissa Morris

info@royalaloha.com

