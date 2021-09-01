KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading Kidoz Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, announced that the Q2 2021 Kidoz Research Report update from Fundamental Research Corp. titled 'Ad Revenue up 196% YoY / Entering China' can be reviewed in full on the Company's website https://investor.kidoz.net/research/

Kidoz continues to work closely with its Corporate Awareness partners including Stockhouse, Agoracom and Proactive.

In a recent interview with Agoracom, Co-CEOs Jason Williams and Eldad Ben Tora discuss Kidoz's record quarter in Q2, and upcoming growth factors for the remainder of the year. Watch the interview with Agoracom in our investors portal :

https://agoracom.com/ir/Kidoz/forums/discussion/topics/765639-video-kidoz-co-ceos-talk-impressive-q2-revenue-growth-up-196-to-2-18m/messages/2327756message

Mr. Ben Tora and Mr. Williams also joined Stephen Gunnion from Proactive to discuss Kidoz's second-quarter results that showed a near tripling in revenue as the Kidoz brand continues to build in the global AdTech economy. Watch the interview on the Proactive hub :

https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/companies/news/957814/kidoz-inc-trebles-second-quarter-revenue-due-to-strong-growth-in-its-core-adtech-products-957814.html

"Our partners Agoracom, Proactive, and Stockhouse are enabling Kidoz to successfully build awareness in the Company based on our record financial performances in 2020 and 2021," said Kidoz Exec Chairman Tarrnie Williams. "Our technology and strategy are positioned to scale in the second half of 2021 and we thank our corporate awareness partners for assisting in sharing our story with the investment community."

About Fundamental Research Corp.

The Fundamental Research Corp., or FRC (www.researchfrc.com) reaches over 15,000 subscribers as one of the largest issuer-paid independent research houses, with a 17-year track record of covering 550+ companies. They ensure high quality, continuous, and thorough research coverage and is one of the premier research firms that has ranked in the Top Ten in independent third-party research evaluations.

About STOCKHOUSE LTD.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (https://stockhouse.com) is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over 9 million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada's #1 financial portal and one of North America's largest small-cap investor communities.

About PROACTIVE

Proactive (https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/) is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal, and events management company, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. It operates financial websites-providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies, and syndicates content across a broad range of financial and general news portals.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM (https://agoracom.com/) is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

