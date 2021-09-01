Anzeige
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc: Centessa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & LONDON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA) announced today that Saurabh Saha, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of this event can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.centessa.com/events-presentations. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc aims to bring impactful new medicines to patients by combining the strengths of an asset-centric model with the benefits of scale and diversification typical of larger R&D organizations. The asset-centric model refers to a highly specialized, singular-focused company that is led by a team of well-recognized subject matter experts. Centessa's asset-centric companies' programs range from discovery-stage to late-stage development and include diverse therapeutic areas such as oncology, hematology, immunology/inflammation, neuroscience, hepatology, pulmonology and nephrology. For more information, visit www.centessa.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:Media Contacts:
Jennifer Porcelli, Head of Investor RelationsUS
Centessa PharmaceuticalsDan Budwick, 1AB
jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com (mailto:jennifer.porcelli@centessa.com)dan@1abmedia.com (mailto:dan@1abmedia.com%C2%A0)
UK/Greater Europe
Mary Clark & Shabnam Bashir, Optimum Strategic Communications
centessa@optimumcomms.com (mailto:centessa@optimumcomms.com)
Switzerland
Marcus Veith, VEITHing Spirit
marcus@vspirit.ch (mailto:marcus@vspirit.ch)
M: +41 79 20 75 111


