Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Lendified Holdings Inc. (TSXV: LHI) (formerly, Hampton Bay Capital Inc.) (the "Company" or "Lendified") is pleased to announce that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, units of the Company ("Units") consisting of up to 8,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to Lendified of up to $400,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Share at a price of $0.07 per Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. Assuming the maximum proceeds are raised, the Company will issue 8,000,000 Shares and 8,000,000 Warrants pursuant to the Offering.

The proceeds derived from the Offering will be used for key professional personnel additions, regulatory and compliance costs and for general working capital purposes. There can be no assurances that the Offering will be completed on the terms set out herein, or at all, or that the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the purposes of the Company set out herein.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash of up to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and compensation options equal up to 7.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold, with each compensation option exercisable to acquire one Unit of the Company on the same terms as the Units at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXVE") and all regulatory approvals.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

Lendified is also pleased to announce the appointment of John Gillberry as Corporate Secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Gillberry will succeed Troy Wright, who will continue as a Director of the Company. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Wright for his service as Corporate Secretary and looks forward to his continued contributions as a Director.

ABOUT LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC.

Lendified, a company located in Ontario, Canada, is a Canadian company operating a lending platform which provides working capital loans to small and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

Further Information

For further information regarding Lendified, please contact:

Eoghan Bergin, Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-844-451-3594

eoghan.bergin@lendified.com

Neither the TSXVE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXVE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including whether the Offering will be approved by the TSXVE, the anticipating timing of closing the Offering or if the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the Company's purposes, whether the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be even more severe than it has been to date, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industries in which the Company participates; others are more specific to the Company. The Company's ongoing quarterly filings should be consulted for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Management assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

