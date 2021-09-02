Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Agility receives ninth set of orders for CNG/RNG trucks from major global logistics customer

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a master services agreement in June 2020 with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks.



Hexagon Agility received its first set of orders for 2022 delivery under this agreement, which represent an estimated value of USD 17 million (approx. NOK 148 million). Additionally, the orders placed to date in 2021 represent an estimated total value of USD 80 million (approx. NOK 696 million). Further orders are still being received for 2021 delivery.

"We are pleased to see the continued strong commitment from this global customer to transitioning their fleets to cleaner RNG and CNG fuel solutions," says Seung Baik, President, Hexagon Agility. "According to the UN's IPCC Climate report, methane emissions are responsible for approximately 30% of global warming since the pre-industrial area. RNG is a powerful clean energy tool to achieve major cuts in methane and deliver net zero emissions today."

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the 1st quarter of 2022.

