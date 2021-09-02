- (PLX AI) - SOBI recommends that the shareholders accept offer of SEK 235 per share from Advent International and Aurora Investment through Agnafit Bidco.
- • Offer values SOBI at SEK 69.4 billion
- • The acceptance period of the Offer is expected to commence on or around 22 September 2021 and expire on or around 21 October 2021, subject to any extensions
- • Investor AB and Fjärde AP-Fonden, which have shareholdings in Sobi representing approximately 36.45 per cent and 6.96 per cent, respectively, have undertaken to accept the Offer
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de