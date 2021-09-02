- (PLX AI) - Investor AB says financial position will be strengthened by SOBI takeover, assuming offer from Agnafit Bidco is successful.
- • We intend to utilize this strength by continuing to invest in existing and new platform companies within Patricia Industries, selectively invest within Listed Companies as well as in EQT funds, says Investor's President and CEO Johan Forssell
- • Investor holds 35.4% of SOBI
- • Has accepted offer of SEK 235 per share for SOBI; acceptance will lapse if there is a competing offer for SOBI at a price per share of SEK 251 or more and such offer is unanimously recommended by the SOBI board
