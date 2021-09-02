- (PLX AI) - Recommendation remains neutral.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|134,52
|135,08
|07:52
|134,62
|135,00
|07:48
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:34
|Royal Unibrew Price Target Raised to DKK 800 from DKK 750 at JPMorgan
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains neutral.
► Artikel lesen
|07:34
|Carlsberg Cut to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan
|(PLX AI) - Price target cut to DKK 1,200 from DKK 1,340.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Sunrun surges after J.P. Morgan adds to Analyst Focus List
|Mi
|Breaking: Extinction Rebellion activists smash JP Morgan windows
|Mi
|DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
|DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
J.P. Morgan AG: Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
01.09.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:34
|Royal Unibrew Price Target Raised to DKK 800 from DKK 750 at JPMorgan
|(PLX AI) - Recommendation remains neutral.
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Royal UNIBREW A/S: Share buy-back Program
|24.08.
|Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative
|(PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew gained another 3% today after earnings beat expectations yesterday and the company raised guidance. • New outlook for the year is DKK 1,625-1,700 million, upgraded from DKK...
► Artikel lesen
|23.08.
|Royal UNIBREW A/S: Share buy-back Program of DKK 250 million to be initiated
|23.08.
|Royal Unibrew Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
|(PLX AI) - Royal Unibrew Q2 revenue DKK 2,300 million vs. estimate DKK 2,239 million.• Q2 EBIT DKK 521 million vs. estimate DKK 516 million• Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%• Q2 net income DKK 417 million• Q2 pretax...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
|134,76
|-0,53 %
|ROYAL UNIBREW A/S
|111,25
|+1,74 %