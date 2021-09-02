Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A2R5LG ISIN: XS2033386603  
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2021 | 08:17
Nasdaq Tallinn: Procedure for listing bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-09-02 08:14 CEST --


In accordance with the documents received, Nasdaq Tallinn started the procedure
for listing the bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. on the Baltic Bond List. 

The resolutions of the Listing and Surveillance Committee made during the
listing procedure will be published separately. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
