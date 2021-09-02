Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
PR Newswire
02.09.2021 | 08:22
MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, September 1

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89

Total Voting Rights

2 September 2021

In conformity with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:

The Company holds 184,769 of its ordinary shares of £0.25 each ("Ordinary Shares") in Treasury and has 92,078,788 Ordinary Shares in issue (including treasury shares).

The Company has 91,894,019 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Each such Ordinary Share has one vote per Ordinary Share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is 91,894,019. This figure may be used by the Company's shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 225 8555

© 2021 PR Newswire
