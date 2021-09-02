Nasdaq Riga: Observation status removed for AS "Moda Kapitals"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 2, 2021 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Moda Kapitals" (MOKBFLOT20A, ISIN: LV0000801876). AS "Moda Kapitals" has submitted its financial report for 6 months of 2021 in English, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status applied to the company on September 1, 2021 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.