Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Riga: Observation status removed for AS "Moda Kapitals"

Nasdaq Riga decided on September 2, 2021 to immediately remove observation
status for AS "Moda Kapitals" (MOKBFLOT20A, ISIN: LV0000801876). 

AS "Moda Kapitals" has submitted its financial report for 6 months of 2021 in
English, thus the circumstances that were the reason for observation status
applied to the company on September 1, 2021 have ceased to exist. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
