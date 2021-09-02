The fund aims to support local companies throughout post-Covid recovery

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, present in Belgium since 2015, has been appointed by the Belgian federal authorities to manage the Belgian Recovery Fund, which will allocate up to €350 million to finance Belgian companies negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This mandate confirms Tikehau Capital's active role to finance Europe's economic recovery.

Following a broad international consultation, the Federal Holding and Investment Company ("SFPI-FPIM") appointed Tikehau Investment Management, Tikehau Capital's asset management subsidiary, as manager of the Belgian Recovery Fund, to support the Belgian economy and businesses across the country.

The fund will grant subordinated and/or convertible loans over the next five years to companies active in Belgium. The SFPI-FPIM will commit €100 million in the fund, and up to €250 million will be raised from Belgian and international institutional investors.

This success is a recognition of the expertise of Tikehau Capital's local investment teams, led by Edouard Chatenoud, Head of Benelux, which have an established track record in financing Belgian companies.

Tikehau Capital is already involved in several similar initiatives in Europe and this success confirms its role as a key player in financing the economy and the post-Covid recovery.

Antoine Flamarion and Mathieu Chabran, co-founders of Tikehau Capital stated: "Tikehau Capital is committed to playing a leading role in financing the economic recovery in Europe and we recognise the importance of this project for the Belgian economy and employment in the region. This initiative has a particular resonance for Tikehau Capital as Belgium is one of the first countries in which we established an on-the-ground presence, and we are delighted to receive the support of the Belgian government and the nation's federal institutions. It is an honour to offer the expertise of our pioneering private debt teams for this ambitious programme and share our experience in managing public funds through this public-private partnership to drive Belgium's economic recovery."

According to Koen Van Loo, CEO, and Céline Vaessen, Chief Investment Officer, at SFPI-FPIM: "Since the beginning of the pandemic, SFPI-FPIM has injected more than €400 million to support several dozen Belgian companies in its historical investment sectors such as aeronautics and life sciences, which were strongly impacted by the health crisis. We have also continued to invest in the recovery, with new participations such as Univercells and ExeVir Bio, which are developing solutions related to vaccination and anti-Covid treatments. Following a market consultation, we are delighted to have chosen Tikehau Capital to manage the Belgian Recovery Fund, given its solid track record in Belgium and the expertise of their teams."

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €30.9 billion of assets under management (as of 30 June 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders' equity as of 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 629 employees (as of 30 June 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America. Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

