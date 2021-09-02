Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has promoted Ms. Kozovski, Vice President of Operations, as the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective September 1, 2021. She has a proven record in operations within the Company with great understanding of the Company's daily operations.

Mr. Andrew Ryu, interim CEO, has been working closely with Ms. Kozovski over the last few months. Mr. Ryu will step down as interim CEO and continue in his position as Executive Chairman of the Company to continue helping the Company's transition and growth. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ryu for his time stewarding the transition of the Company.

Ms. Kozovski has over 20 years corporate experience holding leadership roles for large global companies including CN Rail and TD Bank, and was most recently a Principal at a large global search firm. Lena has worked extensively with senior C-Suite, board members, and investors internationally, supporting their talent management needs and strategic hiring and critical recruiting projects as well as Diversity and Inclusion projects. Lena holds a Human Resources Management (HRM) degree from the School of Business Management at Ryerson University in Toronto and has completed several certificates and courses aligned with her current role.

Lena Kozovski, incoming CEO of ScreenPro Security commented, "I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead ScreenPro during this time as we implement on our vision of becoming a leader in life sciences and wellness. We are fortunate to have a board with great depth, decades of operating experience and complete knowledge of our businesses. Our team is working hard to establish ScreenPro as the go to company for patient COVID-19 testing, and by looking to the future with concierge medical services and establishing new businesses, while supporting the team, the board and stakeholders throughout the organization wherever possible," added Ms. Kozovski.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop's passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling..

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Hyland, Director

Email: info@screenprosecurity.com

P. (604) 442-2425

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95264