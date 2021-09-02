An international research team has conducted a techno-economical comparison between lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for stationary energy storage and has found the former has a lower LCOE and net present cost. Through their analysis, which was performed assuming the use of the batteries in connection with a 10 kW, grid-tied PV system, the scientists concluded that lithium-ion batteries are the most viable solution.A Belgian-Ethiopian research team has compared the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and net present cost (NPC) of lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries for stationary energy storage ...

