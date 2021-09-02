Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
02.09.2021 | 11:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum due to offer (158/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Swedish Orphan
Biovitrum AB (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) published on September 2, 2021 and may
be subject to change. 

Advent International Corporation and Aurora Investment Pte Ltd, an affiliate of
GIC Pte Ltd, through Agnafit Bidco AB, has announced a voluntary cash offer to
acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, so that every one
(1) Swedish Orphan Biovitrum share held will entitle their holder to a cash
payment of SEK 235 per share. If Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, as a result of the
offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in
the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives
trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
(SOBI) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached
file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014075
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
