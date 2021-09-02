NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum due to offer (158/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) published on September 2, 2021 and may be subject to change. Advent International Corporation and Aurora Investment Pte Ltd, an affiliate of GIC Pte Ltd, through Agnafit Bidco AB, has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, so that every one (1) Swedish Orphan Biovitrum share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of SEK 235 per share. If Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1014075