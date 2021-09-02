REVOLVE: Next Generation Luxury Fashion E-Tailer Forward Announces Kendall Jenner As Creative Director

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Luxury fashion destination FORWARD [FWRD], part of REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), announces Kendall Jenner as the new Creative Director. With elevated, modern identities and a deeply-rooted Los Angeles DNA, the pioneering relationship between FWRD and Kendall Jenner is unparalleled.

"I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business. As FWRD's Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site's offering with emerging designers and brands." - Kendall Jenner, Creative Director FWRD

The celebrity, entrepreneur, and renowned supermodel paired with the always on-trend FWRD make for a genuinely organic partnership that will deliver a next level fashion experience for shoppers. Jenner has paved her way as a pivotal force in fashion and is no stranger to creating global trends. With her guidance, FWRD will advance the future of luxury fashion commerce and the next wave of must-have designers and trends in the market.

As the new Creative Director, Jenner will be in charge of the look and feel of the site, curation of brands sold on the site, monthly edits of must-have trends, styles, and looks, as well as marketing ideas, brand partnerships, and brand activations. Jenner will be kicking off her new role during New York Fashion Week in September 2021.

"Kendall as the Creative Director for FWRD is the perfect choice as we continue to invest in the next generation luxury consumer. We have always had an extreme admiration for Kendall's style, creativity, and overall exquisite taste. Her multifaceted experience in the fashion industry and the vision she has outlined for the FWRD business has the potential to transform our business and the luxury business as a whole." Michael Mente, Co-CEO and Co-Founder REVOLVE Group.



"Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn't a better fit for this position. As leaders in the industry and innovators in marketing, we are always looking for fresh ideas, staying ahead of the curve, and being at the forefront of style trends. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry, and we are beyond excited to have her vision for FWRD come to life." Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer REVOLVE Group.

For more details, visit FWRD.com and REVOLVE.com .

About FORWARD:

Translating the brick-and-mortar boutique into a singular online shopping experience, FORWARD transcends traditional e-commerce with its combination of first-class customer service and an elite roster of designers. Ranging from iconic Maisons de couture to the latest emerging talents, all of the style's leading names are here, shot in ever-evolving, consistently chic, and stylishly striking editorial imagery. For more information, please visit www .fwrd.com @fwrd.

About Kendall Jenner:

As one of the world's most recognized supermodels, Kendall Jenner plays a pivotal role in defining the ongoing evolution of the fashion industry. Throughout her career, she has worked with fashion's most respected creatives, such as Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, Inez & Vinoodh, Mert & Marcus, and the late great Karl Lagerfeld. Kendall has appeared on the covers of the most prestigious fashion magazines; including three American Vogue covers, as well as all international additions. Kendall has graced the catwalk for top designers such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Miu Miu, Versace and has been selected as the face of brands like Calvin Klein, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Versace, Burberry, and many more. In 2017, she was named Fashion Icon of the Decade at the Fashion Media Awards.

She is one of the most followed global presences on social media. As a measure of her impact, TIME Magazine named Kendall as one of the 'Most Influential Teens.' Utilizing her extensive online and offline reach, Kendall has partnered with both Rock The Vote as well as Vote Save America to encourage young voters to head to the polls. Additionally, she has contributed to institutions including the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and organizations such as Charity: Water.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FORWARD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about Kendall Jenner's role with FWRD and the anticipated impact of her contributions on our business and the luxury fashion industry. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results or outcomes and the timing of events could di?er materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; demand for our products; general economic conditions; our ability to react to customers in a cost e?ective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; system interruptions; our ability to ful?ll orders; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our ?lings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are quali?ed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to re?ect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606220/FORWARD_Kendall_Jenner.jpg