German solar company Polarstern sees many performance-enhancing effects when photovoltaic systems are combined with green roofs. These are provided by cooling, dust absorption and reflective behavior, which are favored by the plants on the roof.From pv magazine Germany German PV company Polarstern and the Wilhelm Büchner University have published a study stating that the output power of photovoltaic systems can be increased by up to 8% if they are installed on a green roof. The cooling effect through transpiration and evaporation from the plants, their ability to absorb dust and the diffuse reflection ...

