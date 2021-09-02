Alpha Blue Ocean, the family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is delighted to announce the launch of a new partnership with Pharmasimple, a company specializing in the online sale of drugstore products and one of the leaders in the sector in Europe.

As the latest step in its investment program, Alpha Blue Ocean is announcing an investment of 10 million euros to support the development and acceleration of Pharmasimple, a pioneer in the online distribution of drugstore products.

In order to successfully continue its development, Pharmasimple wants to put in place the right financing for its needs, meeting two main aims:

strengthening its financial structure to absorb WCR variations

supporting the company's growth strategy, including launching distribution terminals, deploying over the counter (OTC) drugs sales and rolling out express delivery in Belgium

During the health crisis, Pharmasimple has provided strong support to pandemic prevention measures by providing the market with preventive products that were in short supply, thus generating a marked increase in its business and its working capital requirements in 2020. It ended the financial year with a turnover of EUR 45 million, up by more than 60% on the previous year, and a positive EBITDA of EUR 1 million.

These growth initiatives (both organic and through acquisitions) enabled Pharmasimple to more than quadruple its turnover in the 2016-2020 period.

Hugo Pingray, CEO and Founder of Alpha Blue Ocean: 'We are very proud of this new partnership with Pharmasimple. Above and beyond the numbers themselves, we identified an enterprise that stood in the front line throughout the health crisis and astutely improved its performance through the purchase of two major platforms, Parapharmazen and 1001Pharmacies.com. This collaboration aims to support them in their development.'

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer and leading stakeholder in alternative finance in Europe, particularly in the medical innovation sector. Over a four-year period, the group founded by Pierre Vannineuse has deployed over €1.2 bn, 60% of which in the Health Innovation segments.

For any further information or requests for an interview with a manager at Alpha Blue Ocean, please contact the press department: pr@abo.co

About Alpha Blue Ocean

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young, dynamic family office that aims to revolutionize the financial sector with innovative solutions.

Alpha Blue Ocean uses a direct, rational and efficient approach to offer alternative financing solutions. In other words, it provides flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private investments or PIPEs (Private Investments in Public Equity).

Alpha Blue Ocean has a global presence and its investments in France include Erytech, Pharnext, AB Science, Europlasma, Safe Orthopaedics, Voluntis and DBT (Douaisienne de Basse Tension), amongst others.

