San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Mycrodose Therapeutics, a US pharmaceutical company focused on developing advanced drug delivery systems for use with psychedelic compounds, announced today the expansion of their Southern California Pharmaceutical laboratory. Earlier this year, Mycrodose Therapeutics was approved by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), State of California Attorney General's Research Advisory Board, and The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to research four (4) psychedelic compounds: psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and DMT.

The state-of-the-art laboratory offers a wide range of capabilities, integrating an advanced analytical chemistry department with a highly experienced product development unit. Greater production capacity allows Mycrodose Therapeutics to manufacture psychedelic compounds internally for clinical supplies in order to address current and future supply chain bottlenecks. The analytical department has the instrumentation needed to quantify and analyze nearly every active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) down to the millionth of a gram and determine all physicochemical parameters critical for the successful and optimum delivery of an API. In addition, stability-indicating assays are being implemented to assess and assure the safety and consistency of the products, and specific preparatory equipment is being used to isolate the individual isomers from racemic mixtures. The QC analytical department will also be used to validate and release the company's clinical products.

"We are very excited to complete the expansion of our facilities. This accomplishment allows our team the space and the latest scientific components and equipment to significantly accelerate the fine-tuning and optimization of our core technologies as we move towards FDA clinical trials. We believe that our IP protected technologies offer a far superior mode of delivering psychedelic compounds versus the conventional pill or capsule form because of our ability to control and sustain the release rate of these powerful psychedelics into the plasma levels of the patient," says, Chad Conner, Chief Executive Officer.

Mycrodose Therapeutics' product development department has a library of polymeric materials that are utilized for producing transdermal and sublingual drug delivery systems. The company's core drug delivery systems each consist of various proprietary blends uniquely tailored to a specific API, including; ketamine, psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, DMT, and other compounds that improve the efficacy and stability of the final products. Specific testing equipment, like Franz diffusion cells and USP test apparatuses are used to optimize permeation of specific APIs through biological membranes like pig and human skin. The USP tests are used to assure consistency, reproducibility and other specific GMP quality requirements.

The Mycrodose Therapeutics experienced team conducts research, development, and operations from its own dedicated 3,700 square foot laboratory located in the heart of Sorento Valley, the epicenter of Southern California's Biotech-Pharmaceutical community. The company believes that its IP protected controlled and sustained release technology is a smarter and safer approach to delivering pharmaceutical compounds in a more effective mode that allows for an expandable and scalable business model.

About Mycrodose Therapeutics

Mycrodose Therapeutics (www.mycrodosethera.com) is a US-Based pharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California specializing in the development of advanced drug delivery systems utilizing psychedelic compounds to treat mental health and cognitive degenerative diseases. Mycrodose is one of only a few private companies that have been granted a Schedule I License to research four (4) psychedelic compounds: Psilocybin, MDMA, DMT & LSD by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

