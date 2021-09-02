Javier Cavada to remain on the board as non-executive director effective January 1, 2022

Highview Power, a global leader in long duration energy storage solutions, announced its executive succession plan with the appointment of Adrian Katzew, founder and former CEO of Zuma Energía, as the next CEO of the Highview Power global group of companies. Katzew will commence his role with Highview Power October 1, 2021, in the role of Deputy CEO and CEO Designate.

Working with the close support of Highview Power's chairman, Colin Roy, and its current CEO, Javier Cavada, during a three-month transition period, Katzew will assume full leadership on January 1, 2022. At that time, Cavada will step down from his executive responsibilities but continue serving Highview Power as a non-executive director of the board. Cavada will also take on a new executive role with an outside organisation at that time.

"Adrian is a highly respected energy executive, who brings with him charismatic leadership, boundless energy, a wealth of varied experiences across several relevant sectors and a catalogue of personal successes and first-to-do achievements. Most relevant for Highview Power today, he has deep experience developing and building profitable, large-scale renewable assets," said Roy. "It is in the nature of technology growth companies that they require different types of leaders for different stages of development. Now is the time for us to capitalise on our first-mover advantage as we build out the project pipeline, construct our plants and expand the capabilities of the company across key global markets."

"We are currently witnessing an unprecedented transformation of energy systems across the globe for renewable energy sources, and Highview Power's long duration storage is a critical piece of the solution," said Katzew. "Highview Power's liquid air energy storage technology is positioned to be a catalyst for decarbonisation and to be one of the global energy storage leaders in driving energy transition forward. I am impressed by the Highview team and board and look forward to leading the company in this critical next phase."

Katzew is a globally recognised leader in the renewable energy sector, having built organisations that have financed, invested, constructed, and operated large-scale renewable energy projects across more than 10 countries. He has also been an active promoter of public policy initiatives to further sustainable energy solutions. As founder and CEO of Zuma Energía, Katzew established the company as a leader in the Mexican renewable power sector. Katzew then oversaw the successful exit of Zuma by its owners, Actis and Mesoamerica.

Before Zuma, Katzew held senior positions at leading global companies in the renewable energy industry. At Vestas, he oversaw operations in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. At First Solar, Katzew was responsible for the commercial strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and at Banco Santander, he led global project and acquisition finance activity for the renewable energy sector.

Katzew earned his master's degree in business administration from Harvard University and an honours bachelor's degree in economics from Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.

"Javier has done an incredible job in establishing our unique technology and securing our first large commercial projects. He has been a critical part of our success and I am very pleased he will remain closely associated with Highview as a non-executive board member and tireless proponent of the company in the future," said Roy. "Any company would be very fortunate to have secured a leader of Javier's ability. We wish him great success in his new role."

"It has been an honour to lead this company and bring it from R&D into full scale commercialisation. As the company moves into a stage of large growth, it is the perfect time for a leader who can capitalise on all the progress we have made, and I believe Adrian has the experience, skills and passion to take us there. I look forward to supporting him during the transition and beyond through my board position," said Cavada.

