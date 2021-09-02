SheepMedical Co., Ltd: SheepMedical to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / SheepMedical Co., Ltd. ("SheepMedical"), a medical technology company driving the digital transformation of orthodontics and preventative care, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

SheepMedical management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About SheepMedical

SheepMedical, a medical technology company, promotes the digital transformation of orthodontics. As the leading independent company in the clear aligner business in Japan, SheepMedical focuses on quality, preventative orthodontic care and is building health solutions for today's challenges, and anything tomorrow brings. The SheepMedical story began with the fastest aging yet healthiest population in the world - Japan. With our preventative care model, SheepMedical provides health services seeking to extend global life expectancy.

SOURCE: SheepMedical Co., Ltd

