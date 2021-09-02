Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals continues growth trajectory adding 36 new Longo's locations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce increased production at its Gibson, BC production facility to fulfill orders from recently introduced Longo Brothers Fruit Markets ("Longo's") and Highland Farms.

Longo's was founded by brothers Tommy, Joe, and Gus who opened their first store in 1956. The family grocer has expanded over the years to include 36 locations throughout the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas in Ontario. The Longo family continues to grow with many members of the third generation building careers within the business while championing the founders' vision. In early 2021, Sobeys' parent company acquired a 51% stake in Longo's and its Grocery Gateway e-commerce business.

Holy Crap now offers five distinct flavours in Canada all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. The tasty, nutrient-packed breakfast cereals have high levels of essential amino and fatty acids, a kick of fiber, and are free from the top nine allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

"With 36 locations throughout the greater Toronto and Hamilton area we are delighted to be available in Longo's," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "Specialty grocery markets like Longo's are interested in our Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals because they care about the quality of product they sell to their customers. Our cereals are organic and made with gluten free ingredients, so customers know exactly what they are getting. Our customers constantly tell us that Holy Crap helps with their overall digestion. Additionally, with all of the emerging science around the connection of the gut and mind, we are happy to help maintain a healthy gut which helps create a happy mind. With sales numbers climbing, we continue to focus on expanding Holy Crap's distribution."





Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals - healthy gut, healthy mind!

Holy Crap breakfast cereal is a high-quality product that tastes greats, helps maintain a healthy gut, and makes consumers feel good inside and out. Once featured on CBC's Dragons' Den, Holy Crap continues to focus on creating innovative brands and products inspired to improve lives through simple, quality ingredients. Holy Crap products are manufactured in Gibsons, British Columbia and are available at more than 750 locations across Canada including many well-known Canadian retailers such as Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, and now Longo's as well as online through its website at www.holycrap.com and through www.amazon.ca.

About Longo's

Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc., known simply as Longo's, is a privately-owned chain of retail supermarkets in Southern Ontario, Canada. Its corporate office is located in Vaughan and it operates 36 locations throughout the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. Longo's was founded in 1956 by brothers Joe, Tommy, and Gus Longo, who immigrated to Canada in 1951 from Termini Imerese, Sicily. In March 2021, the Empire Company, parent company of Sobeys, acquired a 51% stake in Longo's and its Grocery Gateway e-commerce business.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com www.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

