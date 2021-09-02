Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) ("VERY GOOD" or the "Company"), a leading plant-based food technology company, is pleased to announce that its newly released Butcher's Select gluten-free and soy-free MMM...Meatballs have been nominated as a finalist in the "Best New Frozen Product' category for the NEXTY Awards. Winners will be announced virtually on September 15, 2021, on the Natural Products Expo Virtual Platform.

The NEXTY Awards is a biannual awards program connected to the in-person and digital events of the New Hope Network, which hosts the Natural Products Expo. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful brands and products that inspire a healthy, sustainable future for people and the planet. Learn about the NEXTY Awards at www.nextyawards.com.

"The Company is honoured to have our new MMM...Meatballs nominated for a NEXTY award, which recognizes outstanding new products in the natural products industry. From the start, we have made it our mission to create premium plant-based alternatives that help people achieve healthier lifestyles while helping the planet at the same time," said Mitchell Scott, Co-Founder & CEO of The Very Good Food Company. "With more than 20 SKUs in the market and a robust R&D pipeline of innovative products in development that includes frozen food entrees, as well as dairy and sauce alternatives, we look forward to continuing to deliver high-quality, plant-based alternatives to our consumers."

VERY GOOD's Butcher's Select premium gluten-free and soy-free line of products is set to compete with other leading brands in the plant-based meat alternatives space, such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Made with real and minimally processed ingredients, this line gives consumers more of what they want, wholesome and simple ingredients and less of what they don't, like fat and sodium. The Butcher's Select Bratwurst Sausages and Breakfast Sausages are currently available online with the remaining SKUs becoming available via our eCommerce platform in September and in retail locations later this Fall.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE'RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes statements relating but not limited to: the nomination of the Butcher's Select Meatballs product for the NEXTY Awards; the nutritional content and health attributes of the Butcher's Select products; and the status of VERY GOOD's R&D pipeline.. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to, material assumptions with respect to the availability of sufficient financing on reasonable terms to fund VERY GOOD's capital and operating requirements, the continued strong demand for VERY GOOD's products, the successful placement of VERY GOOD's products in retail stores and e-Commerce growth, VERY GOOD's ability to successfully enter new markets and manage its international expansion, VERY GOOD's ability to increase production capacity and obtain the necessary production equipment, the availability of labour as well as the accuracy of construction schedules and cost estimates for the commissioning of production lines at VERY GOOD's Rupert and Patterson facilities and the timely receipt of required permits, VERY GOOD's relationship with its suppliers, distributors and third-party logistics providers, and the Company's ability to position VERY GOOD competitively. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because VERY GOOD can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of VERY GOOD to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information include, among others, the impact of, uncertainties and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain and grow operations, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, expansion of facilities, competition, availability of raw materials, dependence on senior management and key personnel, general business risk and liability, regulation of the food industry, change in laws, regulations and guidelines, compliance with laws, unfavourable publicity or consumer perception, product liability and product recalls, risks related to intellectual property, difficulties with forecasts, management of growth and litigation. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks faced by VERY GOOD, please refer to VERY GOOD's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, VERY GOOD disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Mitchell Scott

Chief Executive Officer

The Very Good Food Company Inc.

Sabina Srubiski

Director, Investor Relations

The Very Good Food Company Inc.

Email: invest@verygoodfood.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95290