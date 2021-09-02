Transparency Market Research: Advancements in Robotics, Sensors, and AI Expand Applications of Smart Exoskeleton; Global Market to Advance at CAGR of 32.7% during Forecast Period: TMR Study

-Focus on developing advanced human-machine interfaces (HMI) and novel wearable sensors to expand use of smart exoskeleton in medical rehabilitation applications

-Multifunctional personalized wearable exoskeleton to increase worker safety; open up profitable opportunities in industrial automation for smart exoskeleton market players

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The multidisciplinary research on designing wearable exoskeletons integrated with innovative robotics, novel materials, and advanced actuators has opened up enormous possibilities in the smart exoskeleton market. They are attracting industry attention for meeting needs of mobility assistance in the medical rehabilitation and factory automation. The integration of exoskeletons with novel sensors and incorporation of personalized computational models have enriched human-machine interfaces (HMI).

The adoption of the innovative exoskeleton technology for improving worker safety in the construction sector is expected to boost the growth of the smart exoskeleton market. The rise in the adoption of industrial robotics in various industries will drive the market at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2031 (forecast period). Military exoskeletons are a lucrative avenue, notes research study on the smart exoskeleton market.

Funding under governments' programs on developing next-gen exoskeletons for smart rehabilitation equipment has risen especially in North America and Asia Pacific, thus invigorating growth prospects for the market. Furthermore, a number of lower extremity exoskeletons have been commercialized in biomedical applications in recent years, bolstering sales in the smart exoskeletons market.

Key Findings in Smart Exoskeleton Market Study

Wearable Lower Extremity Exoskeletons Attract Demand in Multiple Industries: Wearable lower extremity exoskeletons have grown in demand as assistive tools in the medical sector and for industrial automation in various sectors. The medical sector has been at the forefront of benefitting from commercialization of smart rehabilitation equipment, and has been contributing potential revenues for smart exoskeleton market players. The demand for advanced medical rehabilitation technologies for enhancing the lives of patients with spinal cord injuries, strokes, and traumatic brain injuries has spurred research in smart exoskeleton systems. Advancements made in AI have improved human-machine interfaces (HMIs) substantially, increasing balance control for the user in medical rehabilitation application.

Development of Novel Sensors, AI, IoT to Expand Revenue Streams in Military Sector: The smart exoskeleton market is witnessing enormous avenues fueled by research on novel sensors, AI, and IoT to develop innovative navigation modules and futuristic designs. Technology advancements have enabled market players to find new revenue streams in innovative wearable devices that can augment strength and dexterity of the wearer. A key case in point is exoskeleton manufacturers aiming to offer products to meet the challenging combat conditions for soldiers. Industry players make collaborative efforts to develop next-gen military exoskeleton suits, which can be customized to the battlefield conditions.

Smart Exoskeleton Market: Drivers

Growing body of research in developing AI-assisted navigation technologies aimed at enhancing the lives of patients with musculoskeletal injuries and neurological disorders is a key driver for smart exoskeleton market

Strides made in IoT-connected communities have been propelling the requirements of advanced wearable robotics for industrial workers in construction, F&B, and packaging industries

Rise in elderly population who need mobility assistance is driving steady investments in robotics, thus boosting the smart exoskeleton market

Smart Exoskeleton Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is expected to be a significant smart exoskeleton market with a sizable market share. Rapid technological advancements in wearable robotics and IoT sensors have offered substantial revenue streams to market players.

is expected to be a significant smart exoskeleton market with a sizable market share. Rapid technological advancements in wearable robotics and IoT sensors have offered substantial revenue streams to market players. Asia Pacific smart exoskeleton market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The rapidly expanding consumer base mainly from the healthcare and construction industries is projected to impart new revenue streams to the regional market. Key economies that will witness vast revenue prospects are India , China , and Japan .

Smart Exoskeleton Market: Key Industry Players

Some of the key players in the smart exoskeleton market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Axosuits srl, Medexo Robotics, Innophys Co., Ltd., Wearable Robotics srl, HocomaAG, and Cyberdyne, Inc.

Global Smart Exoskeleton Market: Segmentation

Smart Exoskeleton Market, by Product

Rigid Smart Exoskeleton



Soft Smart Exoskeleton

Smart Exoskeleton Market, by Extremity

Lower Extremity



Upper Extremity



Full Body Extremity

Smart Exoskeleton Market, by Application

Rehabilitation



Pick & Carry



Others

Smart Exoskeleton Market, by End User

Industrial



Healthcare



Military



Others

Smart Exoskeleton Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

