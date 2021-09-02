Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
WKN: A2AJ7Y ISIN: CA89901P1071 Ticker-Symbol: TUC 
Tradegate
01.09.21
19:55 Uhr
1,664 Euro
-0,024
-1,42 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUDOR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6961,74016:15
1,6901,74616:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENTUS MINING
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION0,620+1,64 %
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC0,497+1,02 %
TUDOR GOLD CORP1,664-1,42 %
VIZSLA SILVER CORP1,605-3,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.