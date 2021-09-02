Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective September 1, 2021 Dave Richardson will serve as Special Advisor to Boosh's management team and its board of directors.

As the Special Advisor, Mr. Richardson will assist Boosh's management team with overall business development, and expansion plans through mergers & acquisitions throughout Canada and the US.

Mr. Richardson has an extensive background assisting emerging growth companies in numerous industries including the plant-based food sector. Mr. Richardson has experience as an investor, executive and founder of multiple technology companies. He is a proponent and defender for sustainability as well as the environment and is an Advisory Board member to several innovative green technology companies, as well as serving as a Director for GreenPower Motor Company.

"I think the opportunity is significant for Boosh to continue and expand their unique brand of 100% plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free frozen and refrigerated products throughout Canada and the US. I'm impressed with the sensible manner that management has controlled their cash resources, their development of a very strong and growing list of customers and the company's excellent market penetration in a very short amount of time," states Mr. Richardson.

"Dave has an extensive network in the food industry, a long history of providing financial and consulting support to emerging growth companies and is passionate about creating sustainable products and services. With his national and international business expertise, we are honored that he's offering his leadership and guidance to Team Boosh," states CEO, Jim Pakulis.

In consideration of Mr. Richardson's services, the Company has issued to Mr. Richardson 200,000 warrants exercisable at $0.90 per share. As well, Mr. Richardson purchased the right to exercise 200,000 warrants exercisable at $0.50 per share directly from CEO Jim Pakulis' personal holdings.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we're expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

