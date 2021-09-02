Hazmat University Discusses the Importance of General Awareness Training for Hazmat Employers

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / With summer in full swing, so is the push for hazmat employers to keep pace with federal and international hazmat training requirements. As an organization dedicated to educating shippers, supply chains, and their hazmat employees involved in the handling, shipping, and/or transport of dangerous goods, Hazmat University is proud to help keep its customers safe and compliant.

This month Hazmat University highlights the importance of general awareness training for hazmat employers and their employees.

Dangerous Goods General Awareness Training Course: an introduction

Presented by Hazmat University, the hazmat General Awareness Training Course is an online self-paced training created with the goal of familiarizing course participants with the regulations and requirements associated with the transportation of hazardous materials or dangerous goods.

Coursework prepares and empowers employees with the knowledge necessary to accurately identify and recognize articles and substances in the transportation workplace, and act accordingly in compliance with both domestic and international requirements.

Participants who take the online general awareness training stand to familiarize themselves with a broad range of valuable information regarding the various regulated functions associated with hazardous materials and their transport in commerce, including but not limited to:

Identification

Packing

Marking

Labeling

Placarding

Documentation

General handling

Ensure safety and security of hazmat in commerce

As part of this coursework, participants will gain an understanding of those requirements set forth in the IATA DGR, Title 49 Code of Federal Regulations, and the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code.

Online Hazmat General Awareness Training: the ideal participant

Organizations dealing with the transportation of hazardous materials are keenly aware of the regulations regarding hazardous material training and certifications for hazmat employees directly dealing with transport. However, General Awareness training is also an appliable and valuable training for those who may not be directly involved in the handling or transportation of hazardous materials, but who work for a company that is involved in such transportation.

According to Hazmat University, such employees may benefit from knowledge that enables them to identify dangerous goods or hazardous materials being processed or undeclared hazmat sent or received in various stages of the supply chain.

Ideal Participants Include:

Mail room or postal workers

Sales personnel

Receptionists

Warehouse employees

Managers

And more…

Anyone working at a company dealing with the transportation of hazardous materials, but who is not assigned a role or duty of directly handling such goods is an ideal candidate for general awareness training , according to Hazmat University.

Helping Hazmat Employers and Employees Stay in Compliance

Because of the significant risks involved with the shipping of hazardous materials, both domestic and international regulations require all hazmat employees, regardless of their role within the organization, to receive General Awareness and Security Awareness training a minimum of once every 2 to 3 years.

Applicable Regulations

49 CFR, Subpart H mandates that every hazmat employee be provided with education and general awareness training to familiarize themselves with the appropriate Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR). Similar requirements have also been established by the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code and by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Hazmat General Awareness Course: Overview

General Awareness Training online coursework educates its audience with a wide array of topics related to hazardous materials preparation and transportation. Examples include identification, classification, labeling and handling of hazardous materials, as well as how to identify and react to incidents involving hazardous materials.

Apart from the 49 CRF requirements by ground, the Hazmat General Awareness Training also covers information outlined in the IATA DGR transport by air and IMDG Code transport by ocean.

Lastly, the course covers Safety and Security Awareness Training to familiarize employees with the risks associated with transport and the situational awareness necessary to prevent, identify and react to such risks.

Course Objectives Overview:

Upon completion of this course, participants should be aware of:

Definition of Hazardous Materials/Dangerous Goods

Regulations and training requirements overview

Fines and penalties

Classification

Identification

Packing

Labeling

Marking

Documentation

Placarding

Safety, Security and Emergency Response

About Hazmat University

Hazmat University is a Florida-based B2B education company with an online school dedicated to helping hazmat employers and their hazmat employees stay up to date on the training developed and made available by the Bureau of Dangerous Goods.

Their online self-paced format provides a flexible and convenient means of staying current with required training designed to comply with federal and international regulations with respect to shipping hazardous materials by ground in accordance with the U.S. Department of Transportation under Title 49 CFR, by air as detailed by IATA/ICAO DGR and by vessel, in alignment with the IMDG (IMDG) Code.

Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University or courses are encouraged to contact them via their official website www.HazmatUniversity.com .

September is Compliance Month

When you purchase any course during the month of September, you will receive 15% off by using coupon code Compliance15 at checkout.

Be Confident. Be Competent. Be Compliant. ®

Media Contact:

Company Name: Hazmat University

Contact Person: Sonia Irusta

Phone: (609) 493-4971

Address:1093 A1A Beach Blvd, STE 102

Website: www.hazmatuniversity.com/

SOURCE: Hazmat University

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662514/Hazmat-University-Discusses-the-Importance-of-General-Awareness-Training-for-Hazmat-Employers