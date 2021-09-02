MoneyLine Sports, Inc.: Money Line Sports Inc. Announces Upcoming Launch Of Moneylinesportsbook.com

New Moneylinesportsbook.com Will Seek To Become Best In Class Licensed Global Sportsbook Platform With Live Streaming Sports For Legal Online Gaming Jurisdictions

VANCOUVER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Money Line Sports Inc., a gaming technology provider and digital media Company today announced that the Company will be launching its first in a series of licensed gaming platforms MoneylineSportsbook.com. The newly acquired site recently approved for licensing through partnerships will be one of the first to combine streaming sports through its proprietary OTT platform with live wagers for registered subscribers in legal jurisdictions. Moneyline Sportsbook (www.MoneylineSportsbook.com) is expected to be launched by October 2021.

MoneyLine Sports recently announced its partnership with FansUnite Entertainment Inc. ("FansUnite") (CSE:FANS)(OTCQX:FUNFF) for its licensed gaming platform providing sportsbook, casino, virtual, fantasy and esports to subscribers in approved jurisdictions. The new MoneyLinesportsbook.com will integrate its OTT platform and streaming sports content allowing live odds and wagers within the FANS platform offering best in class wagering for sports enthusiasts. The CEO's of both FansUnite and Money Line Sports have a proven track record of extensive industry expertise to revolutionize the online user experience of sports betting and online gaming within legal markets. The licensing agreement and joint venture will significantly increase the speed to market for the multi-functional gaming platform for both parties and creates meaningful early mover advantages for streaming sports content, interactive odds and sports betting with digital currency acceptance.

"MoneylineSportsbook.com intends to leverage our licensed sportsbook platform with our OTT streaming technology along with additional digital gaming assets. Our innovative betting technology working through our licensing partners will seek to develop a leading vertical betting experience for Moneyline customers including live streaming sports while allowing subscribers to engage with betting related features", stated B. Michael Friedman, President of MoneyLine Sports Inc.

Zion Market Research estimates will become a $155 billion industry by 2024. "As sports fans increasingly desire interactive sports events, sports betting and media on demand, MoneyLine Sports will focus on creating technology as a critical component of fan engagement," added Friedman.

About Money Line Sports Inc.

Founded in 2019, Money Line Sports is uniquely positioned within the online gaming sector through its unique licensed platform to provide premium streaming sports content and wagering for sports bettors within legal jurisdictions. Money Line's sports media platform provides an enhanced experience for its users through original sports live stream content, premium insights, live odds and proprietary betting tools and data. Money Line's diverse revenue model includes a subscription based pay for view model and rapidly-growing affiliate marketing business focused on customer acquisition for betting operators in Europe and additional jurisdictions. Moneylinesportsbook.com owned wholly by Moneyline Sports will be the first of multiple gaming sites launched using gaming technology in part developed by the company.

