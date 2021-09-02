Saint-Gobain Life Sciences broadens its bio-process portfolio and single-use capabilities with addition of Equflow

Saint-Gobain Life Sciences announced today the acquisition of Equflow B.V., located in Oss, Netherlands.

Equflow is a leading designer and provider of Flowmeters, produced for a broad range of commercial and industrial applications, primarily serving the single-use bioprocessing market. The acquisition expands Saint-Gobain's product capabilities within its Bio-Process Solutions (BPS) business.

"We are pleased to welcome Equflow into our organization and are excited by the possibilities this addition creates for our customers," said Jean Angus, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences. "While we see opportunities to leverage Equflow's fluid measurement technologies across all of our businesses, we are particularly eager to expand our capabilities in the single-use space."

With some inherent overlap of customers and geographies, the addition of Equflow's Flowmeters and sensors to Saint-Gobain's BPS portfolio complements its single-use fluid management solutions.

"It was important for us to find a partner that understands our applications, customers, and markets," said Daniël van Beek, CEO of Equflow B.V. "With Saint-Gobain, we know we have the support and expertise of a global manufacturer, while maintaining our ability to innovate and create custom solutions that meet our customer's needs."

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN LIFE SCIENCES

Dedicated to improving the quality of life, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences develops and manufactures high-performance components and integrated solutions that touch a broad range of patient care, from the development of new therapeutic cancer treatments to biopharmaceutical production, on through to intravenous therapies for drug delivery.

Along with material science expertise and collaborative design services, our focus on global quality and regulatory affairs allow us to be the trusted partner to organizations reaching every part of the globe. Combining our technical expertise, global manufacturing capabilities and research and development resources, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of bioprocess, medical and pharmaceutical customers around the world. Saint-Gobain Life Sciences is part of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. Developed through a continuous innovation process, they can be found everywhere in our living places and daily life, providing wellbeing, performance and safety, while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and the fight against climate change. This strategy of responsible growth is guided by the Saint-Gobain purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME", which responds to the shared ambition of all the women and men in the Group to act every day to make the world a more beautiful and sustainable place to live in.

€38.1 billion in sales in 2020

More than 167,000 employees, located in 70 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

https://www.biopharm.saint-gobain.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005253/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Colin Reynolds:

484.753.3606

Colin.Reynolds@saint-gobain.com