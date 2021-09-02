Scientific and business leaders will reinforce our expertise as we develop data science and machine learning solutions for genomic medicine.

WhiteLab Genomics, a technology development company specialized in engineering data science solutions for the discovery and development of genomic medicine, today announced the expansion of its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Boards.

Dr. Nicole Paulk from the University of California San Francisco will join the Scientific Advisory Board

Nicole Paulk, PhD is an Assistant Professor of AAV Gene Therapy at the University of California San Francisco, Department of Biochemistry Biophysics. Dr. Paulk is a pioneer in next-generation AAV gene delivery and gene editing platforms. She has developed therapies for gene repair and gene transfer for numerous rare diseases and cancer, and has applied high-throughput comparative proteomic and epigenomic approaches to address challenges in fundamental AAV biology. Dr. Paulk earned her B.S. in Medical Microbiology from Central Washington University, her PhD in Viral Gene Therapy from Oregon Health Science University, and completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship in Human Gene Therapy at Stanford University.

Dr. Nicole Paulk: "I'm positively delighted the join the visionary team at WhiteLab Genomics in their mission to develop and bring greater machine learning and data science solutions to the field of gene therapy. As the field continues to grow rapidly, these transformative technologies will be urgently needed to help companies scale and keep up with the demanding pace of innovation."

David Del Bourgo: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Paulk to our SAB. Her deep expertise in AAV gene therapy and position as a known thought leader will help WhiteLab continue to bring critical data science solutions to the field of gene therapy."

Jean-Pascal Tranie, President of Aloe Private Equity, Cofounder of DiogenX, will join the Strategic Advisory Board

Jean-Pascal Tranie is the President of Aloe Private Equity, a fund management company specialized in digital technologies, healthcare, and climate change. He cofounded several companies including Diogenx a preclinical biotech company for diabetes. In the early '00s, he was CEO of Viventures, a large European venture capital fund. Mr Tranie graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and l'Ecole National d'Administration before being appointed CEO of Veolia Energy in Germany, and then the Vivendi Multimedia Director (Numericable, Havas, UGC, Cegetel, Babelsberg).

Mr. Tranie: «I am very happy to contribute to WhiteLab's mission to bring innovative data science solution for genomic therapies. DNA and RNA therapies are facing tremendous growth and the need for AI and Machine Learning solutions is only increasing to accelerate discovery and development. WhiteLab is greatly positioned to become a leader in this field."

Dr. Magali Richard, Co-Founder and Deputy CEO of Home Biosciences, CEO of One Biosciences, will join the Strategic Advisory Board

Dr. Magali Richard has 15 years of experience in biotechnology, spanning both academia and industry. Dr. Richard graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, and holds a PhD in Molecular Biology. From 2009 to 2011 she was Scientist at Biomarin, pursuing in the rare diseases space. Then, Dr. Richard spent six years at Boston Consulting Group (2011-2016). From 2016 to 2019, she was Chief Strategy Officer of DBV Technologies, member of the Executive Committee. Since 2020, Dr Richard is Co-Founder and Deputy CEO of Home Biosciences, the first venture builder dedicated to biotechnologies in Europe, teaming with academic and scientific teams to build, operate and fund successful biotechs that will discover and develop life changing therapeutic solutions. She is the CEO of One Biosciences, a biotech founded by Home Biosciences with Institut Curie, leveraging the power of single-cell omics data to discover new therapeutic solutions and biomarkers.

Dr. Magali Richard: «DNA and RNA are therapeutic modalities that are changing the landscape of medicine. Moving those technologies from breakthrough scientific innovation to life changing therapies available for all patients encompasses multiple challenges for the biotech and pharma ecosystem. The data-driven approaches developed by Whitelab Genomics are concrete solutions to accelerate the pace of R&D in this field and ease the development of those modalities into therapies for the patients.

David Del Bourgo: "We are honored and delighted to welcome Dr. Magali Richard and Jean-Pascal Tranie to our Strategic Advisory Board. Their experience and leadership in the field of healthcare and technology are outstanding and will greatly contribute to support our mission to become a leader in data science solutions dedicated to the discovery and development of genomic therapies.".

About White Lab Genomics

WhiteLab Genomics is specialized in data science and machine learning solutions for genomic medicine. The company's proprietary platform allows for multi-parameter analysis of complex biological data to discover new DNA and RNA therapies and optimize their developments. WhiteLab Genomics was founded in 2019 by experienced professionals in the field of biotechnology and data science. Today, the start-up has locations at Station F in Paris and at the Evry Génopole France's first biocluster.

