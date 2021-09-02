Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2021 | 15:17
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Riga: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Riga

Interactive Brokers Luxembourg SARL will transfer Nasdaq Riga membership to
Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt. on September 3rd, 2021. The member
identity TMBC will remain unchanged. 

This change will be effective in the trading systems as of September 3rd, 2021.

Member:         Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt
Member ID:       TMBC
Valid as of:        September 3rd, 2021



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 67 212 431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
