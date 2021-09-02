Nasdaq Tallinn: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Tallinn

Interactive Brokers Luxembourg SARL will transfer Nasdaq Tallinn membership to Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt. on September 3rd, 2021. The member identity TMBC will remain unchanged. This change will be effective in the trading systems as of September 3rd, 2021. Member: Interactive Brokers Central Europe Zrt Member ID: TMBC Valid as of: September 3rd, 2021 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.