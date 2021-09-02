Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) (the "Company", or "Cortus") is pleased to announce the results of a detailed gravity survey and a soil geochemistry survey on the target area at the Grayson project in Pershing County, Nevada, USA. The gravity survey covers an area of 42.9 km2 over the central-southern portion of the Grayson property, indicating two zones of achievable drill depths (see figure 1). The soil samples were collected at 120m intervals with 150m line spacing, totaling 686 samples over the target area of 17.63 km2. Samples were analyzed for 61 elements using the Ionic Leach method, a proven technique for detecting buried precious metal mineralization. The results displayed zones of elevated gold as well as important gold pathfinder elements including arsenic, mercury, and antimony.







Figure 1. Orthophoto showing relative positions of the Grayson Project, the Relief Canyon Mine, and proximal mercury, antimony, and fluorite mines with results from the recent detailed gravity survey. Inset: Gravimetric data overlain by geochemical anomalies within the target area.

Cortus CEO Sean Mager commented, "The new geochemical and gravimetric data, in addition to previous mapping, rock sampling and a detailed ground magnetic survey have enabled Cortus' team of experts to define achievable drill targets and bring the Grayson project to the drill-ready stage. This proprietary data and a highly prospective land package present an excellent opportunity to deliver a 2,000-4,000 metre drilling program with potential for a significant discovery."

Project Highlights

7,600-hectare claim package on alluvial/volcanic covered pediment close to numerous past and presently producing mines including Relief Canyon, Coeur-Rochester Mine and Spring Valley Canyon Mine

Similar stratigraphic and structural controls as those controlling mineralization at the Relief Canyon Mine, 26 km northwest and along strike of the Luning-Fencemaker thrust fault system. Relief Canyon reported a resource of 789,000 oz of gold (measured-indicated) and 45,200 oz of gold (inferred) in 2018 *

Robust correlations between mapped structures, geochemical data and magnetic anomalies defining drill targets

Antimony, mercury, and fluorite mines are present within the range; these are common gold pathfinders located on the peripheries of large gold deposits

Rock grab samples in strongly silicified units yield anomalous gold values up to 647 ppb

Achievable drill depths under shallow alluvium cover have been identified by a recent gravity survey over the central and southern portion of the property

Drill permitting for the Grayson project is in progress

The Grayson Project is at the drill-ready stage and is available for acquisition, option or joint venture.

Soil Analytical Procedures

Sample preparation completed at the Elko, Nevada at the ALS Global facility then sent for analysis in Vancouver, British Columbia the ALS Global facility. Samples were prepared by disaggregating with a rubber hammer then a non-biased 50g nominal soil sample was collected from the entire field sample; no drying or screening was used in this process. The Ionic Leach method was used to analyze samples for 61 elements. This procedure is defined by static sodium cyanide leach using ammonium chloride, citric acid and EDTA with the leachant buffered to an alkaline ph of 8.5. Soil samples were taken systematically at 120m sample spacing and 150m line spacing, covering the target area of the project and a secure chain of custody procedure was maintained in storing and transporting samples.

About Cortus Metals Inc.

Cortus Metals Inc. (TSXV: CRTS) (OTCQB: CRTTF) is a new Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage gold and silver projects in the basins of Nevada and an innovative project accelerator strategy to advance them to fruition. Generally, the projects are located near operating mines or known deposits, and on the same hosting fault structure. Cortus' team of experts uses systematic methods and proprietary data to target significant epithermal and Carlin-type mineralization beneath shallow cover. We provide investors with exceptional opportunities to capitalize on the potential to discover gold-silver deposits of >1-million-ounces in a perennially top-ranked mining jurisdiction. Our mandate is to collaborate with third parties to complete drill programs of 2,000-4,000 metres, with Cortus retaining a significant interest in the outcomes. Our projects are available for acquisition via sale, option and/or joint venture mechanisms.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

s/ "Sean Mager"

Sean Mager, Chief Executive Officer

Email: seanm@cortusmetals.com

Telephone: +1.780.701.3215

Cortus Metals Inc. is part of the Metals Group of Companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

