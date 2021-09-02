Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration at the Marmot and Marmot East zones. The footprint for the Marmot zone now extends beyond 350 metres strike-length, with gold-silver mineralization at surface supported by geophysics, geochemistry, structural mapping and shallow drilling from surface. Drilling at the Marmot zone began in late July with initial visual results being comparable to last years discovery hole 20MLDD005 that returned 101.00 metres (core length) of 0.82 g/t AuEq (including 18.00 metres of 2.5 g/t Au). New target and deposit expansion drilling continue throughout Benchmark's flagship - Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, located within the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Drilling at the Marmot zone is targeting ~1,550 metres of a north-northwest-trending structural corridor that is interpreted as a significant control on mineralization. Recent visual results from drill hole 21MLDD009 include an intercept from 69 to125 metres that consists of a broad zone of intense alteration characterized by strong silicification, sericitization, increased pyrite content, and multiphase hydrothermal breccias bound by a major mineralized fault structure (Figure 1). This zone is ~350 metres along-strike to the northwest of last years discovery hole within a geochemical footprint of high-grade rock grab samples, lying on the margins of a ~400 metre diameter IP chargeability anomaly at the intersection with a major north-northeast-trending structure (Figure 2). The chargeability anomaly was defined by ground geophysics in August 2021 and is coincident with high magnetic and resistivity signatures characteristic of massive silica and sulphide mineralization.





Figure 1: Close-up photograph of multi-phase breccia textures with silica and hematite alteration, sulphide veinlets, and sulphidic fault

John Williamson, CEO commented, "This latest intercept of visible mineralization within a broad alteration zone in 21MLDD009 is 350 metres along-strike from our discovery hole at Marmot and demonstrates the developing continuity and robust nature of this system. This visual result continues to demonstrate the significant potential of the Marmot zone to generate near-surface gold and silver ounces as a potential satellite deposit within 3 kilometres of our resource zones."

To date a total of 2,734 metres in 9 drillholes have been completed at Marmot with an additional 488 metres in 2 drillholes at Marmot East. A total of 12,500 metres of exploration drilling has been planned at the Marmot and Marmot East targets to follow up on the 2020 discovery hole.





Figure 2: Marmot and Marmot East overlying chargeability geophysical survey (100m depth slice)

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry.

Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

