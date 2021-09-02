Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Today, Ms. Kristy Hunt, the new President of Green Star Products, Inc (OTC Pink: GSPI) stated that the Company is entering the lucrative CBD Oil and Cannabis markets.

Ms. Hunt went on to say that Green Star has long been planning this move, with its Micronutrient Growth (MNG) technology, however, the pandemic had delayed it until now. Multiple recent inquiries into the availability of the product, as well as legislative changes in the cannabis industry, have signaled that the time to act is upon us.

Over the years, different versions of the GSPI MNG technology have been successfully tested in the field on terrestrial plants such as: corn, winter wheat, tomatoes, cannabis, etc., and on a grand scale on commercial algae growth. Please see pictures, reports, and videos on gspiusa.com website.

Growth increase in terrestrial plants was approximately 50%, and growth increases in algae averaged 100% to 200% depending on species. Algae growth was also confirmed at the University of Baja California and at MRIGlobal. See pictures and reports on gspiusa.com website.

During the pandemic, research continued on diverse varieties of CBD and THC cannabis plants with great success. Side by side images can been seen on the website that display the growth increases achieved by the MNG formula.

Besides growth increase, the MNG growth formula also has other major attributes associated with it as follows:

Cannabis plants are known for high water consumption, a major concern in California, where the cost for water for cannabis growers can be enormous. Cannabis plants using our MNG formula, categorically required 50% less water. Seeds in water with MNG added sprouted in 2 to 3 days versus 7 to 10 days normally. The MNG growth formula is all natural and organic. GSPI has created an organic spray that also contains the MNG which has been shown to repel a variety of insects and worms that plague the cannabis growth industry.

Ms. Hunt further commented, "It is now my job to take this abundance of information and revolutionary research and commercialize it. I am already planning to have the blending and bottling performed by outside vendors under contract, thereby minimizing capital outlay for equipment and plant facilities."

"We are also working on the branding, labeling, and marketing of these different products. Target date for our product release party is Thanksgiving 2021, although commercial sales may start sooner."

In conclusion, Green Star Products will handle both retail and commercial sales and may also sign-up independent dealers with connections in the industry.

About Green Star Products:

Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC Pink: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website: https://www.gspiusa.com/.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic filings.

