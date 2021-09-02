Axion Trade to offer Prime Brokerage Services in Asia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Axion Trade, one of the leading prime brokerages in the United States and the United Kingdom, is expanding its services to the APAC region to serve the region's increasing demand for trade liquidity from the institutional and retail sector.

Axion Trade's prime brokerage offering provides a platform for institutions such as hedge funds, family offices and smaller retail brokerages to offload much of their back-end operations to focus on client acquisition and dictating investing objectives and strategies. With its partnerships with top tier liquidity providers, Axion Trade is well prepared to serve even the most demanding clients in Asia.

"Our prime brokerage offerings, coupled with our retail market expansion plan, creates the synergy needed to provide the best opportunities and resources for our clients", said Amos Tsai Wang, Managing Director of Axion Trade.

"Many of our clientele in the APAC region are becoming increasingly sophisticated and transforming their business model to keep up with the surge in market activity this year. With higher focus on cost reduction, the demand for prime brokerage services increased tremendously and we intend to come in fast to fill in the market gap," added Wang.

The expansion of prime brokerage operations to the APAC region also allows both institutional and retail clients to take advantage of the vast network of payment processing options offered by Axion Trade. With the recent surge in cryptocurrency trading activity, Axion Trade will also offer cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal methods in the APAC region, allowing institutions to expand their clientele by leveraging the growing popularity of digital currencies. It is now among the few licensed brokerages that provide its clients with cryptocurrency payment methods.

"Our decision to embrace cryptocurrencies as a funding option has been in the works for some time. We can see that the increasing demand for digital currencies as a payment method is backed by many major companies such as PayPal and Visa. We believe that many of our clients will be using cryptocurrencies as their preferred funding method in the next few years as digital currencies become mainstream," explained Wang.

