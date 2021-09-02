EQS Group-News: Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel/Restructure of Company

John Coletti joins Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber



Zurich, 2 September 2021 - Swiss Re today announced plans to create a central cyber underwriting team. John Coletti will join Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber. Maya Bundt, the current Head of Cyber Solutions, has decided to take on a newly created role at the Swiss Re Institute's Cyber Centre of Competence. The central cyber underwriting team will assume global responsibility for Swiss Re's underwriting and product development activities in the cyber space. By creating more dedicated cyber capabilities, Swiss Re aims to further strengthen its client offering as well as its position as a thought leader in the market. John Coletti will join Swiss Re as Head of Global Cyber in early October. He is joining from AXA XL, where he has served as the Chief Underwriting Officer for Cyber since 2012. He is a respected leader in the cyber insurance market and was one of the pioneers in this dynamic line of business. With his expertise, John Coletti will help Swiss Re to address the complex nature of cyber risk, including important industry issues such as ransomware and risk aggregation. John Coletti will report into Gregory Schiffer, Head of Global Specialty, and will be responsible for Swiss Re's global cyber business, which includes portfolio ownership, global underwriting activities as well as cyber product development. Swiss Re's Head of Global Specialty Gregory Schiffer said: 'With John Coletti, we have been able to attract another experienced leader in the cyber insurance market. At the same time, I would like to thank Maya Bundt for her leadership, and the innovation and successes that have already been achieved in our cyber business.' For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

