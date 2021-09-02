Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.09.2021
Breaking News! Relay Medical JV Covid testet FIFA WORLD CUP™ Spiele!
WKN: A14399 ISIN: SE0007074505 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2021 | 16:29
76 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Magnolia Bostad AB uppdateras / The observation status for Magnolia Bostad AB is updated (163/21)

Den 7 juli 2021 gavs aktierna i Magnolia Bostad AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från F
Holmström Holding 6 AB ("F Holmström") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. 

Den 20 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde F Holmström ett pressmeddelande med
information om att F Holmström uppnått kontroll över 97,55 procent av aktierna
i Bolaget och påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget. Av
pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att F Holmström föreslagit att Bolaget skulle
ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 23 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information
om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Magnolia Bostad AB (MAG, ISIN-kod
SE0007074505, orderboks-ID 110088). 

On July 7, 2021, the shares in Magnolia Bostad AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from F Holmström
Holding 6 AB ("F Holmström") to the shareholders in the Company. 

On August 20, 2021, F Holmström issued a press release with information that F
Holmström had achieved control of 97.55 percent of the shares in the Company
and initiated a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining
shares in the Company. The press release also stated that F Holmström had
proposed that the Company would apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

On August 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Magnolia Bostad AB (MAG, ISIN code
SE0007074505, order book ID 110088). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
