Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Magnolia Bostad AB uppdateras / The observation status for Magnolia Bostad AB is updated (163/21)

Den 7 juli 2021 gavs aktierna i Magnolia Bostad AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från F Holmström Holding 6 AB ("F Holmström") till aktieägarna i Bolaget. Den 20 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde F Holmström ett pressmeddelande med information om att F Holmström uppnått kontroll över 97,55 procent av aktierna i Bolaget och påkallat tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att F Holmström föreslagit att Bolaget skulle ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 23 augusti 2021 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat om att ansöka om avnotering av dess aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har nu mottagit en sådan avnoteringsansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten har ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Magnolia Bostad AB (MAG, ISIN-kod SE0007074505, orderboks-ID 110088). On July 7, 2021, the shares in Magnolia Bostad AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from F Holmström Holding 6 AB ("F Holmström") to the shareholders in the Company. On August 20, 2021, F Holmström issued a press release with information that F Holmström had achieved control of 97.55 percent of the shares in the Company and initiated a compulsory acquisition procedure to acquire the remaining shares in the Company. The press release also stated that F Holmström had proposed that the Company would apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On August 23, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Magnolia Bostad AB (MAG, ISIN code SE0007074505, order book ID 110088). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB