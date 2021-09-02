KR1 plc - Investment: Exponent

Date: 2 September 2021

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Exponent

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$500,000 into the Exponent project in return for a yet-to-be-determined amount of XPN tokens. KR1 led the seed funding round and was joined by a network of strategic investors including AngelDAO, Block0, GSR Markets, Golden Gate Ventures, Taureon Capital, Varys Capital, and several prominent blockchain protocol founders and individuals.

Exponent is an open-source platform that equips strategists with the necessary tools and infrastructure to bring quantitative trading to decentralised finance ("DeFi"). Built by an experienced team of engineers and strategists, the Exponent platform takes care of, both, DeFi integrations and trade execution, allowing strategists to easily launch active strategies with the supporting tools and infrastructure. Additionally, end-users can choose from a selection of vaults with various alpha strategies while retaining custody of their assets.

The Founders of Exponent commented:

"We're thrilled to on-board KR1 as one of our earliest investors - similar to how you form a founding team, selecting your early investors is equally as critical to get right. The individuals in the KR1 team are early adopters of the Web3 space and understand the challenges entrepreneurs face. Over the years, they have proven to be a trusted and consistent long term partner for entrepreneurs. We are excited to be working closely with them to bring financial empowerment and freedom to everyone, globally."

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Exponent is a much-needed service that takes quant-driven DeFi investing to the next level. Building on top of Enzyme, another portfolio project of ours, and led by a stellar team, we believe Exponent will spawn an important community of strategists and hedge funds that are going to drive significant value into DeFi. We are tremendously excited to be supporting them on their journey."

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC

George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Simon Nicol

+44 (0)16 2467 6716



simon@KR1.io Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930 Nominis Advisory Ltd

Angus Campbell (PR Adviser)

pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Apex segment of the AQSE Growth Market (KR1: AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).