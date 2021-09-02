Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE:BLP)

Results of Annual General Meeting

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc advises that at its Annual General Meeting held today at 11:00am, Resolutions numbered 1 through to 10 were passed.

The following proxy votes were cast:

Ordinary Resolutions In Favour % Votes Cast Chairman's Discretion % Votes Cast Against % Votes Cast 1. To receive the accounts for the year to 30 April 2021 together with the Directors and Auditors reports. 15,998,115 84.5 118,724 0.6 2,816,695 14.9 2.To declare a dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of the financial year ended 30 April 2021. 18,064,342 95.4 93,784 0.5 783,506 4.1 3.To approve the Directors remuneration report. 15,764,629 83.3 96,518 0.5 3,069,118 16.2 4. To re-elect Mr Russell Frith as a Director of the Company. 15,819,350 83.7 93,940 0.5 2,976,118 15.8 5. To re-elect Ms Victoria Killay as a Director of the Company. 15,810,059 83.7 93,940 0.5 2,988,745 15.8 6. To re-elect Mr Kenneth Murray as a Director of the Company. 15,820,372 83.8 93,940 0.5 2,967,094 15.7 7.To re-appoint the auditors and authorise Directors to fix remuneration. 18,134,982 96.0 86,784 0.5 677,957 3.5 8.To authorise Directors to allot relevant securities. 18,507,055 98.1 86,784 0.5 266,249 1.4 Special Resolutions 9.To empower Directors to allot equity securities and sell relevant treasury shares. 18,502,818 98.1 86,784 0.5 279,673 1.4 10.To authorise the Company to make market purchases as specified in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting. 18,588,950 98.4 91,969 0.5 200,883 1.1

NOTES:

1. The current issued share capital of the company is 49,474,863.

2. Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy, with discretion as to voting, those votes have been cast in favour of resolutions 1 to 10.

3. At the date of the AGM there were shares disenfranchised under the Company's Articles of Association due to a failure to comply with the Companies Act 2006. Had they been included in the vote above all resolutions would still have been passed.

4. A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of resolution 9 & 10 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A copy of these resolutions are also available from www.blueplanet.eu

