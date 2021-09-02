Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

The ElecLink interconnector through the Channel Tunnel between France and the UK has transmitted electricity between the French (RTE) and UK (National Grid) grids for the first time.

On the night of Tuesday 31 August to Wednesday 01 September, the first electrical tests were successfully carried out through the cable, following the completion of construction of the interconnector earlier in the summer. The tests were carried out with the agreement of the security authorities (IGC and EPSF) and in collaboration with specialized companies: Siemens and SNCF subsidiary, Eurailtest.

The testing campaign will last a few weeks. It will be entered into the safety record, with a view to the final commissioning of the project.

The group is targeting commercial commissioning of the interconnector in mid-2022.

Steven Moore, CEO of ElecLink, said The tests last night mark a momentous step. The first electrons have now circulated successfully between France and the UK. A further series of tests will be carried out by the end of September before we seek final approvals from the security authorities. We aim for commercial commissioning by mid-2022."

