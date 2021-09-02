Mogul Productions Plans 'NFT Bonanza' to Mark Launch of NFT Marketplace with Hollywood Performers

Sept. 16 drops will include 11 NFTs created in collaboration with top-tier artists and performers.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Mogul Productions , a global non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and decentralized finance (DeFi) platform for film and entertainment, has announced a major NFT drop to coincide with the official launch of its NFT marketplace.

The "NFT Bonanza" will include 11 one-of-a-kind NFTs, each including an invite to the in-person red carpet premiere of Reboot Camp , Mogul Production's latest film partnership, and a meet and greet with the filmmakers and stars of the movie, including rapper/actor Ja Rule, adult film actress Nicole Aniston, and The Office's David Koechner.

The star-studded premiere will take place at the famous Cinelounge Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 3:30 p.m. PDT. NFT buyers plus a guest will be introduced to cast and crew for pictures on the red carpet, autographs, and the chance to mingle at an exclusive afterparty with a guest list of less than 150 people. It's the ultimate Instagrammable experience! The event will also be streamed live to a global audience on Mogul Production's YouTube channel .

The NFT series was created in collaboration with the Reboot Camp production team David Lipper, lead/producer, Tina Sutakanat, producer, Ivo Raza, writer/director and the stars of Reboot Camp, including Chaz Bono (American Horror Story), David Lipper (Full House), and Jessica Belkin (American Horror Story). They include digitally-signed collectables like props, deleted scenes, and paintings. Also being minted are 25 digitally signed NFT movie posters, each including a personalized screener of the movie customized by the lead actor and director.

Mogul Productions is partnering with this diverse range of talented artists and performers as part of its official NFT marketplace launch on Sept. 15, where movie fans can engage with filmmakers and their favorite projects in deeper, more meaningful ways. Movie buffs will be able to purchase everything from artwork to film footage to experiences, all in the form of NFTs.

"We're excited to launch our NFT marketplace, and felt it was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with some truly amazing talents on this unique collection of 1/1 digital artworks, giving film fans just a taste of what's to come," said Lisa Sun, Mogul Production's Founder & President.

About Mogul Productions

Mogul Productions is revolutionizing film financing through decentralized finance (DeFi), allowing a global audience of film fans to directly participate in the movies and entertainment industry. It's a platform for film fans, by film fans, empowering users to take an active role in the script-to-screen process. Access Pass holders get even more insider benefits and perks, including access to exclusive events held around Mogul-produced film releases.

Website | Twitter | Reddit | Telegram | Medium

About Reboot Camp

Reboot Camp is a multi-award winning independent film about a fake guru whose fake self-help group becomes a success and turns into a cult.

Press Contact:

Daniel@energentmedia.net

SOURCE: Mogul Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662206/Mogul-Productions-Plans-NFT-Bonanza-to-Mark-Launch-of-NFT-Marketplace-with-Hollywood-Performers