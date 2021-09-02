Newark, New Jersey and Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") has signed a partnership agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be the NFL franchise's official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Buccaneers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are thrilled to further expand our reach in the NFL through our partnership with the Buccaneers as our industry-leading tournament platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Our robust tournament platform will help the Buccaneers and their marquee players such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud partner of the Buccaneers, the Company will leverage player imagery within the Buccaneers' local market and will also work with the Buccaneers to promote the tournaments in extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"We are always looking for ways to engage and build stronger connections with all segments of our fanbase and esports tournaments offer an exciting, new way to continue growing that connection," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "The Esports Entertainment Group's Buccaneers Gaming Tournaments will be very popular with our fans of all ages and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers throughout our fan base."

"The Buccaneers join a growing number of leading teams in the NFL, NHL, NBA, that recognize the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.

The Company's esports tournament platform enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 46th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media Inquiries

brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95331