Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") wishes to announce that it has received and the board has accepted the resignation of Michael Collins as a Director of the Company. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Collins for his valuable input and guidance over the past year and wish him all the best in his new endeavors.

To fill the vacant Board seat, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Garry Stock as a Director. Mr. Stock has worked in resources, cleantech, ag, investment and tech for the past 25 years, helping build companies from inception to up to $500 million in market capitalization. He has been involved in $400 million in equity financings and has acquired and/or developed assets across most commodities within Canadian, US, Australian and British securities jurisdictions, serving in executive and financial roles, most recently as independent Director and Chair of Compensation Committee for Squire Mining, (now Taal Distributed Information Technologies). Mr. Stock holds an B.A. (Hons) in Economics, and passed the CFA Level III exam in 1997.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base, precious metal, and lithium properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of three 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge gold project and a 100% interest in 15 lithium prospects in Newfoundland.

For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

