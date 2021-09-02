Oded Gilboa and Oz Adler Appointed to Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announces that all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held on September 1, 2021.

"I am pleased to welcome Oz and Oded to our Board of Directors. Together, they bring decades of experience in corporate finance and accounting - areas that are critical to an emerging public company. Both gentlemen have diverse backgrounds in business, management, and leadership, and I know their insight will be invaluable as we work together to establish Clearmind as a leading creator of novel therapeutics for treating mental health issues," commented Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind.

Oded Gilboa

Mr. Gilboa brings over 20 years of experience in finance and public accounting, having served as a senior finance executive in the technology and biotech industries with responsibilities in corporate finance, accounting, strategic planning and operational and financial management.

Gilboa's prior positions include CFO of several public companies; CannaPowder Inc., a biomedical company focused on the nutraceutical industries, Emerald Medical Applications Corp., developer of a medical application for the early detection of skin cancer and BreedIt Corp, an aggrotech company focused on the development of advanced agriculture breeding. Other financial positions include, Revenue Manager of Mylan Specialty, a subsidiary of Mylan Inc., Director of Finance and US Controller of Taro Pharmaceuticals, and Director of Finance at IDT Corporation, a worldwide provider of telecommunications and media services.

Mr. Gilboa is a CPA with licenses in the US and Israel. He graduated with a B.A in Economics and Accounting degree from Tel-Aviv University and an M.B.A. from Recanati Business School also at Tel-Aviv University.

Oz Adler

Mr. Adler currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of SciSparc Ltd and sits on the Board of Elbit Imaging Ltd and Charging Robotics Ltd., and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Medigus Ltd.

Mr. Adler worked in the audit department of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global. Mr. Adler is a certified public accountant in Israel and holds a B.A. degree in Accounting and Business Management from The College of Management, Israel.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of two patent families. The first, "Binge Behavior Regulators", has been granted in the U.S., Europe, China and India, with pending divisional applications in Europe and the U.S. The second, "Alcohol Beverage Substitute", has been approved for a European patent, with pending applications in the U.S., China and India. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CMND."

