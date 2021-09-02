Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) ("Canadian Nexus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has created Wooden Table Hospitality Corp. ("Wooden Table") as a wholly owned subsidiary to hold its hospitality focused investments. Wooden Table will identify opportunities and management teams that have operating models that meet their stringent investment guidelines with the goal of expansion within the Canadian marketplace that suffered greatly during the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Wooden Table subsidiary will eventually add multiple investments, each having their own dedicated management teams. Wooden Table will invest and divest certain interests in its subsidiary companies in order to maximize the value potential.

Wooden Table will be led by Sean Davis, who brings to Wooden Table Hospitality, a wide range of over 30 years of hospitality experience and knowledge, including, marketing, business development, operations and controls. Most recently Mr. Davis worked with the worlds 3rd largest pizza chain in Franchise Operations, technology rollouts, new revenue stream implementation, and business development.

Wooden Table is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") with Gringo Restaurants Inc ("Gringo") to acquire 100% of the shares in the capital of Gringo (the "Gringo Shares") from the shareholders, resulting in Gringo becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Located in historic Gastown, Vancouver, Gringo has been in operation since October 8, 2013. Gringo has won several awards for its atmosphere, location and food. Gringo uses a commissary kitchen to create and prepare its offerings and finishes them for service at the location. A full-service restaurant with a quick service twist.

"I am truly excited about this new division and specifically the Gringo brand. Since opening Gringo has resonated with consumers and the model in this new world is perfect for further investment," stated Arni Johannson CEO. "Mr. Davis has demonstrated he has a keen eye for investment in this space and knows what he's looking for. This transaction speaks to our new vision as we look to diversify and build EBITA focused opportunities."

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer that actively invests in a diversified portfolio of early-stage to mid-level companies and projects. Canadian Nexus leverages its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders to provide investors with a unique multi-opportunity portfolio.

